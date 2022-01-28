Pittsburgh Bridge Collapses Hours Before Biden Is Set To Talk Infrastructure There

A bridge collapsed early Friday in Pittsburgh, taking several drivers and their vehicles with it, just hours before President Joe Biden was set to deliver a speech nearby on the importance of strengthening the nation’s infrastructure.

No one was killed, authorities said, but several people were injured and three were transported to the hospital with injuries that didn’t appear life-threatening. The cause wasn’t immediately determined.

Biden is scheduled to speak at nearby Carnegie Mellon University later Friday about strengthening the nation’s supply chains, revitalizing American manufacturing and “building a better America,” according to the White House. He will proceed with the trip as planned, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said his crews were still working to ensure no one was underneath the bridge when it collapsed. A “massive gas leak” has also been addressed, Jones said.

BREAKING: A bridge along Forbes Avenue near Frick Park has collapsed. (📷: Jeremy Habowski) https://t.co/tBmXgKOsnMpic.twitter.com/QebLGfSRa9 — KDKA (@KDKA) January 28, 2022

“We were fortunate,” Mayor Ed Gainey told reporters in the snow. Another city official said the White House had called about the collapse, ahead of the president’s visit.

Gainey emphasized the need to fund repair projects to roads and bridges, and hailed the bipartisan infrastructure package that Biden signed into law late last year.

“We need it. I’ve said it before. This bipartisan infrastructure law is critical,” Gainey said. “At the end of the day, this is critical that we get this funding.”

The mayor said he believed the bridge was last inspected in September.

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.