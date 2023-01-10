Pittsburgh City Council approves $90,000 settlement to man claiming police used excessive force

With a vote of 8-0, Pittsburgh City Council approved the settlement of $90,000 dollars to a man who claimed police used excessive force when arresting him in 2020.

“It’s an excellent resolution of the case,” says Attorney Timothy O’Brien who represents John Connors from McKees Rocks. “So his settlement is very important. It’s a recognition that what happened to him should not have happened to him and shouldn’t happen to any citizen.”

On May 30, 2020, Connors was recording video of police activity near the Wood Street T station downtown during the George Floyd protests.

At the time, Connors was wearing a “blue lives murder” T-shirt when he was allegedly injured by officers.

The lawsuit was filed against three Pittsburgh Police officers and the City of Pittsburgh.

It said Connors was falsely arrested and subjected to excessive force.

He was incarcerated for three days, and his charges were dismissed.

“Mr. Connors’ case is very important. It involved the two most important constitutional protections we have. The first amendment, which guarantees the right to express themselves without fear of retaliation, and the fourth amendment that protects citizens from false arrests the use of excessive force and filing false charges,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien also said what happened to Connors was the result of the city not properly training its officers

He commended the city for resolving the case.

Channel 11 reached out to the city for comment, but did not hear back.

