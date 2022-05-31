Pittsburgh city council gives word of warning after uptick in violence

Pittsburgh city council President Theresa Kail-Smith said she’s heard enough from adults, activists and authorities about the recent uptick in violence, especially youth violence and now she wants to hear from those directly involved.

Kail-Smith told Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle that she has called for a meeting later next month to hear from at-risk youths across the city of Pittsburgh. She said the mayor’s office, city council, the Police Bureau’s Group Violence Intervention Unit and the nonprofit Save A Life Today Pittsburgh will also be involved in the meeting.

“Some are shooters, many are shooters, and…we’re going to hear form them and talk to them about things that are going on…Our ultimate goal was what can we do, as we said, what can we do to see what’s working? What brought you into this life? How can we get you out of this life?” said Kail-Smith.

