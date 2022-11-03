Pittsburgh cops didn't attend funeral where shooting hurt 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh officials have admitted that although a police presence had been requested at a funeral last week where a shooting left six people injured, no officers showed up for the event.

Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said in a statement Thursday that the officers involved will face disciplinary action, which will be handled internally. It was not clear, though, if police failed to respond to the funeral request or if they did respond and failed to show.

A department spokesperson said the reason behind the unfulfilled request remains under investigation.

Six people were injured when two shooters opened fire outside the Destiny of Faith Church on Oct. 28. Five of the victims were shot, while the other was injured in the melee.

Nineteen-year-old Shawn Davis of McKees Rocks and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh youth both face charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts in connection with the shooting.

The funeral was for 20-year-old John Hornezes Jr., who was among three people killed in an Oct. 15 shooting in Pittsburgh. Authorities have repeatedly declined comment on whether Davis and the teen suspect had any connection to Hornezes or anyone attending his service.