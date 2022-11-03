Pittsburgh cops didn't attend funeral where shooting hurt 6

15
·1 min read

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh officials have admitted that although a police presence had been requested at a funeral last week where a shooting left six people injured, no officers showed up for the event.

Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said in a statement Thursday that the officers involved will face disciplinary action, which will be handled internally. It was not clear, though, if police failed to respond to the funeral request or if they did respond and failed to show.

A department spokesperson said the reason behind the unfulfilled request remains under investigation.

Six people were injured when two shooters opened fire outside the Destiny of Faith Church on Oct. 28. Five of the victims were shot, while the other was injured in the melee.

Nineteen-year-old Shawn Davis of McKees Rocks and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh youth both face charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts in connection with the shooting.

The funeral was for 20-year-old John Hornezes Jr., who was among three people killed in an Oct. 15 shooting in Pittsburgh. Authorities have repeatedly declined comment on whether Davis and the teen suspect had any connection to Hornezes or anyone attending his service.

Recommended Stories

  • Medals, mementos from Colin Powell estate go up for auction

    Colin Powell's career spanned some of the most significant moments of the last 40 years so it's no surprise that an auction of items from his estate reflects that: gifts and medals from foreign dignitaries and presidents, photos of his swearing-in as secretary of state. In all, nearly 400 items big and small, momentous and mundane, are up for auction with proceeds to benefit the America’s Promise Alliance — which Powell once chaired — and the Colin Powell School at the City College of New York, his alma mater. “It's really a capsule of American history in the last four or five decades,” said Elizabeth Haynie Wainstein, owner and president of The Potomack Company, the auction house conducting the estate sale.

  • Shot fired at family home of N. Carolina US House candidate

    A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan's parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan's mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson for an open U.S. House seat in North Carolina's new 14th District based in western Charlotte. The left-leaning district emerged from a lengthy redistricting battle during which North Carolina redrew its congressional map to account for the additional seat it was awarded following the 2020 census.

  • Australian police offer $633,000 reward for Indian suspect

    Australian police offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($633,000) reward on Thursday for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman on a tropical beach four years ago before returning to his homeland. Queensland state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online about where Rajwinder Singh, 38, can be found, Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said. Singh was a nurse working at Innisfail, south of Cairns, when the body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was found on Wangetti Beach on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.

  • Activists fight bid to remove Puerto Rico's 'colonial cats'

    Hundreds of cats have long slinked through the cobblestone streets of Puerto Rico’s historic district, stopping for the occasional pat on the head as delighted tourists and residents snap pictures and offer bits of food. The cats are so beloved they even have their own statue in Old San Juan. The idea has outraged many people, who worry the cats will be killed.

  • Wife of Phillies' Hoskins puts beers on her World Series tab

    Jayme Hoskins is tapped in to Philly sports fans. The wife of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has let fans crush some World Series beers on her tab. Jayme Hoskins has turned into a baseball barfly and let the free beers fly during recent Phillies' postseason games.

  • Biden’s daughter on probe into Hunter: ‘They’re not going to find anything’

    President Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, said at a question-and-answer event last week that she does not believe federal prosecutors will find proof of wrongdoing involving her brother, Hunter Biden. “They’re not going to find anything,” Ashley Biden, who is the daughter of the president and first lady, said at an invitation-only event last week, according…

  • Kellyanne Conway: Trump and Pence had ‘nasty divorce’ but need to ‘co-parent’ GOP

    Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence need to “co-parent” the Republican party after their “nasty divorce” “They did fabulous things for this country together for four years. It was a nasty divorce in the end, but they need to find a responsible way to co-parent…

  • Elon Musk takes away 'days of rest' at Twitter in another major shift from Jack Dorsey's leadership style

    Twitter implemented "days of rest" for workers in 2020 in an effort to help those feeling overworked and burnt out during the pandemic. Now those are gone.

  • 'Whites and Asians need not apply': Election mailers show fake hiring ad

    Election mailers distributed by the nonprofit organization America First Legal Foundation are using a mock hiring ad to claim racial discrimination against Asians. The election mailers feature claims related to alleged racial discrimination against white and Asian Americans, and were sent out in North Carolina, Arizona, California, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, according to Indy Week. Another mailer claims that “Biden And Left-Wing Radicals are engaged in widespread racial discrimination against whites and Asian Americans…even though it’s against the law.”

  • November and December are historically 2 of the 3 best months to buy a home if you want a deal. 6 economists and real estate pros on whether that trend will hold in 2022

    Indeed, a 2021 analysis from real estate research firm ATTOM Data Solutions found that October, November and December were the months when buyers paid the lowest premiums from homes. For her part, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale says: “Bargain hunters may be able to snag a home below asking price, as price cuts have risen sharply compared to one year ago, but the discount is coming off of a much higher original asking price.” This is a much needed rebalancing to more healthy housing market conditions after the demand-fueled rush for real estate we saw over the past two-plus years.

  • Metro sheriff says Abrams’ comment during debate was a ‘slap in the face’

    During the debate, Abrams said she wasn’t a member of a good ol’ boys club and didn’t have the endorsement of 107 sheriffs. It’s what she said next that got the sheriff riled up.

  • Obama to heckler in Arizona: ‘Set up your own rally’

    Former President Obama on Wednesday told a heckler at a Phoenix campaign event to “set up your own rally” after the individual shouted and interrupted his speech. Obama was discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the lives of Americans when the heckler shouted something and stopped the former president mid-speech. “Are you going…

  • Homelessness among U.S. armed-forces veterans sees biggest decline in five years

    The government count is conducted to capture U.S. homeless population on a single night in January each year but was not fully completed last year due to limits on in-person surveying.

  • DuPont's canceled acquisition fuels fears of China scuttling mergers

    DuPont De Nemours Inc's decision to scrap its deal to buy Rogers Corp has raised concerns that more Western buyers will follow the lead of the U.S. chemicals company in abandoning acquisitions because Chinese regulators will not clear them. DuPont said on Tuesday it terminated its $5.2 billion acquisition of Rogers, a U.S. electronic materials maker, because of protracted delays in securing regulatory approval, marking the first major U.S. deal in four years to collapse because Chinese officials dragged their feet on providing clearance. Qualcomm ended its $44 billion purchase of Dutch peer NXP Semiconductors NV in 2018 after failing to secure regulatory approval.

  • To the sea: The final journey of a victim of Thailand's nursery massacre

    A boat bobbing on the Gulf of Thailand carried the ashes of four-year-old Pattanan Mumklang. But on Oct. 6, Model and many of her classmates were murdered at their nursery in northeastern Thailand by a former police officer, in the world's deadliest killing of children in recent years. "Finally, I can bring you here," her 52-year-old grandmother Saowanee Donchot, who had been raising her, said through tears.

  • Biden administration to unveil plan to help Americans lower energy costs

    Biden administration to unveil plan to help Americans lower energy costs

  • Physician who provided abortion to 10-year-old sues Indiana AG

    provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim sued the state’s attorney general on Thursday, accusing him of using "frivolous consumer complaints" to launch a "baseless" investigation.

  • Woman who shot off-duty KC firefighter did nothing wrong, but she’s paying a high price

    Her actions were perfectly legal under Missouri’s “Stand Your Ground” law. She still lost her job, and her car is stuck in a tow lot. | Editorial

  • Kari Lake says she ‘never made light’ of Pelosi attack, blames ‘creative editing’

    Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake defended widely criticized comments she recently made that appeared to joke about the recent attack on the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), saying she “never made light” of the incident. Lake also told The Daily Mail that her comments were taken out of context by the “fake news media”…

  • Hosts of The View ‘So Confused’ by Voter Concerns with Crime, Inflation

    On their roundtable show, the hosts of ‘The View’ explained their befuddlement with voters being alarmed and motivated by persistently high inflation and crime.