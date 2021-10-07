Pittsburgh detectives seek missing man, 85, last seen in Sheraden

Oct. 7—Detectives from Pittsburgh Police Department's Special Victims Unit are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing man last seen in the city's Sheraden neighborhood.

According to police, Peter Jackson, 85, was last seen on Tuesday. He is bald, is 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.

He was wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, jeans and Velcro shoes.

Police said he may have been headed Downtown.

Anyone with information about Jackson is asked to contact SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.

