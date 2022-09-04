Pittsburgh emergency crews came together Sunday morning to rescue an elderly man from a hillside in South Side Slopes.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh emergency crews rescue missing elderly man from hillside

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that around 7:40 a.m., police, fire and EMS crews responded to the 3000 block of Oakley Way for reports of an older man who had fallen down a hillside. He was also reported missing overnight.

EMS Rescue and Fire performed a rope rescue where they rappelled down the rock wall to get the man to safety on the ground.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Teen dead after shooting in Duquesne, victim identified Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl Ohio man accused of murder after leaving 1-year-old in hot car, police say VIDEO: Certain Pennsylvanians eligible for pardon of nonviolent, small marijuana convictions DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts