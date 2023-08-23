Pittsburgh eviction notice triggers shootout, residents evacuated

Hundreds of police responded Wednesday after a Pittsburgh resident being evicted by the Allegheny County Sheriff's office started shooting. Photo by Simaah/Pixabay

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Hundreds of law enforcement personnel responded Wednesday to a shooting triggered by an eviction notice. Residents were urged to avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and North Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood.

A shootout erupted between sheriff's deputies trying to serve an eviction notice and the resident named in the notice with hundred of shots reportedly fired.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said in statement that officers helped evacuate people from houses in the 4800 block of Broad Street.

"If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location. Officers will be entering to help guide you to safety," the statement said.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve an eviction notice when the resident started shooting, according to spokesperson Mike Manko. He said there is one suspect in the shooting.

"I went to shut my windows and at that point was when I heard shots ring out," neighbor Leslie Thompson told KDKA-TV. "I was very nervous. ... Trying to get to the basement was unbearable. Shots were ringing out everywhere."

She said shots went through her window and into her living room and bathroom.

Another witness said the shots started when deputies attempted to force the door in when there was no response to their knocking.

The FBI said it is assisting local authorities as they deal with the active shooter situation.