Pittsburgh eviction notice turns into shootout and standoff with authorities

An eviction notice turned into an active shooting standoff in Pittsburgh Wednesday after a man opened fire at a sheriff's deputy.

Deputies went to serve a the notice in the city's Garfield neighborhood when the man "turned violent and began shooting," according to a statement from the Allegheny Sheriff's Office. Pittsburgh Public Safety asking people to avoid the area just after 11 a.m. local time.

A heavy police presence remains in the area as shots have been heard intermittently over two hours. Officers have evacuated people from the houses in the area, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

One sergeant sustained a minor, "non-gunfire" injury while avoiding the incoming gunfire, the sheriff's office confirmed. No other injuries have been reported.

The man barricaded inside shot down two law enforcement drones during the standoff, NBC affiliate WPXI reported.

Witness Leslie Thompson told WXPI she hid in her basement for roughly an hour while the shooting occurred across the street. She was reunited with her husband after calling 911 and having police evacuate her to safety.

"They just knocked on the door, the police came in and told me they were taking me out," Thompson said, crying as her husband held her.

A representative from the Pennsylvania State Police told WPXI that the agency is taking over the investigation as gunshots could be heard in the background.

Police involved in an active shoot-out with a suspect in Pittsburgh on Aug. 23, 2023. (WPXI)

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh said in a statement on its social media that the standoff is roughly half a mile from the hospital.

"The individual is accounted for and there is no direct threat to patients, staff, or visitors," the hospital said in a post on X, the site formerly Twitter. "Enhanced security is now present on campus and will continue through the day."

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com