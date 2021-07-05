Pittsburgh Fireworks Task Force responds to 88 complaints, issues 34 warnings

Jul. 5—Pittsburgh's Fireworks Task Force reported having its busiest night yet on Saturday, with two notable incidents.

The task force, made up of eight members from the city's bureaus of police and fire, began an enforcement initiative on June 22.

It responded to 88 fireworks-related complaints overnight Saturday, and issued 34 warnings.

The notable incidents happened at Brashear High School and Brookline Park.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a basketball court at the high school was damaged when a large display of fireworks was set off in the court and the cardboard boxes they were kept in caught fire.

Fireworks set off in Brookline Park caused the trash cans they were piled next to to catch fire.

Police remind residents that although fireworks may now be legal to buy, it is not legal to set them off within 150 feet of a structure.

They are also not allowed to be used in any city park or ballfield or on any city-owned property.

The task force can issue warnings, but subsequent calls to the same address may result in $100 citations and confiscation of the fireworks.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .