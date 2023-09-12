Pittsburgh fugitive arrested after 10 years in San Francisco

A man who has evaded Pittsburgh police for a decade was arrested in San Francisco.

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus said Johnny Bledsoe, 48, was arrested on Sept. 5 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals.

Bledsoe was arrested in Pittsburgh in 2013 after a woman identified him as the person who stole her phone and spat on her. He was charged with robbery, criminal mischief and harassment.

He had a nonmonetary bond and never showed up in court for his formal arraignment, and has been a fugitive until his recent capture.

Bledsoe is currently in San Francisco County Jail awaiting extradition back to Allegheny County.

