Pittsburgh leaders unveil ‘Plan for Peace’ to curb violence

The North Side lately is no stranger to violence.

Back in April, two teens died, and eight others were injured in a mass shooting at an Airbnb. In October, three people, including two innocent women, were gunned down waiting for a bus. It was at the funeral for one of those victims that gunfire broke out, injuring six people.

Now, city leaders are unveiling their “Plan for Peace” in the area.

There was a laundry list of items discussed at Thursday’s meeting, but it boils down to getting resources in and guns out of neighborhoods.

Among the solutions given by the city:

Beefing up police in zones that need it most.

Implementing a disruptive property ordinance.

Investing in community violence intervention teams.

Councilman Bobby Wilson highlighted the importance of those teams.

“Basically, an alternative police response is going to be critical in some of these instances,” he said.

Gun violence was a major topic. Several community members asked the mayor what could be done. Questions largely focused on one demographic: young people.

“It can’t just be for the younger children ... but for our young adults who are dying in the streets. We have to give them some hope,” Northsider Ginger Underwood said.

Channel asked Mayor Ed Gainey what the city can do better to get guns off the streets.

“I think that’s the $100-million question,” he said. “You’ve seen how many guns we’ve gotten off the street. We’ve got a lot off the street. But where they’re coming from is a lot of different places. We’ll continue to work with law enforcement and support them in what they have to do.”

The mayor also expressed his support for the effort by some at the county level to reopen the Shuman Juvenile Detention

