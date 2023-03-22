Pittsburgh man accused of leading police on 39-mile pursuit

A Pittsburgh man failed to pull over for a traffic stop, leading police on a 39-mile pursuit early Sunday morning.

Armon Thompkins, 20, was placed in the Fayette County Jail after state police say he failed to pull over for emergency lights and sirens. The pursuit ended when state police from Somerset deployed “stop sticks,” then used a PIT maneuver.

Thompkins and a 16-year-old male passenger were found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia, according to state police.

Thompkins is charged with fleeing, resisting arrest, drug charges and traffic violations.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.

