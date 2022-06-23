Pittsburgh man accused of raping woman, forcing her into prostitution

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he raped a woman and forced her into prostitution in Pittsburgh.

FBI SWAT agents arrested 39-year-old Eric Jefferson on May 18 after executing a search warrant at an apartment building in 30th Street on Polish Hill. The warrant was granted as part of an investigation conducted by Pittsburgh Police and members of the FBI.

Court documents say that authorities took Jefferson’s phone during the search, and found six photos and a video of the man interacting and performing sexual acts on an unconscious woman.

Police say they spoke with the woman who was seen on the phone and she told them that she never gave Jefferson permission to have sex with her while she was unconscious. They say that the woman also told her that Jefferson made her work as a prostitute. He allegedly took photos of the woman, created ads and set up meetings.

The woman told police that Jefferson would make her provide him with money or engage in sexual activities with him as “rent” for allowing her to live with him. She also said that she was afraid of Jefferson, and was unable to leave because he took all of her money and it was her only place to stay.

Officers say that data found on the phone suggest there may be other victims.

Jefferson is being held at the Allegheny County Jail without bail. His charges consist of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and dissemination of intimate images.

Anyone who has further information is asked to contact detectives at 412-323-7761.

TRENDING NOW:

Local family accuses teacher of ruining top student’s graduation with social media post Photos show dramatic rescue by coach after swimmer faints in pool at championships More E-ZPass customers getting $10 penalty charges VIDEO: Local gas station lowered prices to $2.38/gallon for 2 hours DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts