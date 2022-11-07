Pittsburgh man accused of shooting TV while children were in room

A Pittsburgh man was placed in Allegheny County Jail for allegedly firing four shots inside a home near three children and a woman Sunday night.

Bernard Davis-Durham, 28, was arrested Sunday by Penn Hills police after he allegedly assaulted a woman and fired a gun into the floor and at a television in a home on Quail Drive.

Three young children were in the room, according to the complaint.

Davis-Durham is facing charges of simple assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, institutional vandalism, aggravated harassment by a prisoner, person not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

He was denied bail.

