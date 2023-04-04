Pittsburgh man accused of stealing rental car, selling its parts

A Pittsburgh man is facing a series of charges including theft and operating a chop shop after allegedly stealing a Hertz rental car, stripping it down, and selling parts for thousands of dollars.

According to police paperwork, Luke Wagner, 34, worked at Hertz’s location on University Boulevard in Moon Township between February and May 2022 before being fired for “using a Hertz vehicle without authorization.”

Detectives believe Wagner stole a white 2020 GMC Acadia SUV from that location around the time of his firing.

The criminal complaint states Wagner stored the vehicle inside a garage behind a home in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood belonging to a friend of a friend.

On March 15, according to the police report, a detective went to the garage and saw the GMC SUV sitting on blocks with the wheels and tires removed.

The center console and radio were removed, the catalytic converter was gone, and several other pieces were missing from inside in the engine compartment, according to police.

The estimated value of the pieces that were removed is nearly $5,000.

11 News reached out to Hertz about this case but we have not heard back.

At last check, Wagner was not in custody.

