Pittsburgh man accused of stealing woman’s car, leading police on chase through Butler County

A Pittsburgh man is behind bars after leading police on a lengthy chase through Butler County on New Year’s Eve.

The pursuit began in Adams Township and ended in Valencia, but not before investigators say the driver crashed his car into a retention pond and carjacked a woman.

It all started when Adams Township Police tried to pull over Daniel Fountain Jr. for running a stop sign on Myoma Road.

That’s when they say he took off, allegedly speeding down Crider Road, then Route 228, and then Three Degree Road, before entering the St. Barnabas retirement community in Valencia.

Officers say Fountain then drove through a cul-de-sac and onto the grass before crashing into a retention pond.

“Stuff like this doesn’t usually happen around here,” said Sal Ranalli, who lives nearby.

When Fountain got out of his car and tried to run away, police say he encountered a woman who just pulled up to her home.

The police report states he pried her car keys from her hands telling her, “Do not make me hurt you.”

“These are all elderly people that live in this place, it’s a shame,” Ranalli said.

Fountain allegedly drove off in the woman’s car before police were able to corner him in a second cul-de-sac and arrest him.

“Things like this don’t usually happen and I’m glad they caught the guy, but it’s the first time I’ve ever heard anything like this happen around this neighborhood,” Ranalli said.

Fountain is being held at the Butler County Jail, unable to post $50,000 bail.

