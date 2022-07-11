Pittsburgh man acquitted of manslaughter of friend in Hawaii

A jury in Hawaii has found a Pennsylvania man not guilty of manslaughter.

Benjamin Fleming of Pittsburgh was charged with manslaughter in the strangulation death of a college buddy he was vacationing with on the Big Island last year.

Fleming and two friends from Carnegie Mellon University were staying at a vacation rental in Kailua-Kona when a night out drinking ended in a deadly fight.

An autopsy showed that Abhishek Gupta of Pittsburgh was strangled.

Fleming’s defense attorney says that Gupta’s death was tragic but it was not a crime.

Prosecutors didn’t immediately comment on the verdict, which was reached last week.

