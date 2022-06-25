Pittsburgh man arrested after 3 wounded, officer shot during gunfire in Knoxville

Jun. 25—A Pittsburgh man is under arrest after, police say, he shot a police officer after fleeing another shooting scene.

Julian Reese-Krasausky, 21, of Pittsburgh's Elliot neighborhood was arrested after a foot chase into Mount Oliver, according to police. Reese-Krasausky is accused of shooting a pursuing officer. The bullet struck the officer's protective vest, preventing a life-threatening injury, police said.

Reese-Krasausky had a gunshot wound to his shoulder when arrested but, police say, no officer fired a gun during the incident and they believe he was wounded during a previous shooting.

The incident began just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, when, police say, they received multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the 300 block of Brownsville Road in the city's Knoxville section.

Police say the initial shooting was near and after-hours club known as The Lobby on Brownsville Road. In that incident, according to police, a 25-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds. Both are being treated at local hospitals.

Police say evidence suggest Reese-Krasausky was wounded during that exchange of gunfire.

Charges in the case have not yet been filed and police say they have no other suspects in the case.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477 (833-ALL-TIPS); callers can remain anonymous.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .