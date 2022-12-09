Pittsburgh man arrested after texting with FBI agent posing as 14-year-old girl

A Pittsburgh man was arrested for allegedly making arrangements to meet a 14-year-old girl in what was actually an FBI sting.

Pittsburgh police arrested Ackenio Taylor, 32, for exchanging sexual text messages with an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old. He allegedly made plans to meet at a gas station on East Carson Street, where he was taken into custody.

Taylor was placed in Allegheny County Jail on $25,000 bond.

He is charged with criminal attempt - forcible compulsion, criminal solicitation, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility

