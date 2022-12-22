Pittsburgh man charged with attempted homicide after police say he intentionally struck man with car

A Pittsburgh man was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and denied bail after police say he intentionally hit another man with his car.

Harmar Township police were called to the area of Russellton and Hite roads just after 10 p.m. Wednesday for a man who was run over by a car. Police said they found the man still under the car when they arrived.

According to the complaint, the victim’s girlfriend said her car was almost hit by the car driven by Derek James Lewis Jr., 22, as she attempted to pull out of a parking lot. She said the victim got out of her car to confront Lewis, and Lewis intentionally backed up and ran him over.

Lewis told police he intended to hit the victim with his car, but didn’t intent to run him over, according to the complaint.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business. According to the complaint, it shows the victim walking away from Lewis’ car and Lewis accelerating toward the victim, striking him, running him over, then stopping the vehicle while it was on the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition was not provided.

Lewis is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

