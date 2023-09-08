Pittsburgh man charged after botched phone sale at turnpike plaza in Hempfield

Sep. 7—A man was hospitalized after state police said a robber took $650 from him and ran over his foot before fleeing a service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Hempfield, according to court papers.

Kierre D. Williams, 28, of Pittsburgh, was arraigned this week and is free on $25,000 unsecured bail. Police said Williams and the man met on July 28 at the service plaza because the man intended to buy a used cell phone for $650 from Williams, according to court papers.

Williams told troopers that he punched the man after being refused the cash and left.

The man told investigators that he brought $650 to the exchange. Police said the money is unaccounted for.

Troopers stopped Williams at the Monroeville interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and he gave police a statement.

The man was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment of six foot fractures, a head injury and jaw pain, according to court papers. Williams is charged with robbery, theft, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 29.

