Pittsburgh man charged in Brookline gas station robbery
Dec. 21—A Pittsburgh man faces charges including robbery and carrying a gun without a license after police arrested him Tuesday in connection with a Dec. 13 robbery in the city's Brookline neighborhood.
Police arrested Keith Larkins, 37, of Pittsburgh, charging him with the robbery of a Sunoco gas station on Saw Mill Run Boulevard on Dec. 13.
Larkins brandished a small handgun and stole money from the register, according to a store employee who spoke with police the night of the robbery.
He was denied bail at an arraignment Tuesday morning, and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29.
