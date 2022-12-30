Pittsburgh man charged in fatal Beechview shooting

Dec. 30—A Pittsburgh man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and additional crimes in connection with a late-October shooting in Beechview, according to police.

Pittsburgh Police said they arrested Antwuan Berry, 26, on Wednesday, charging him with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and weapons violations. A warrant was issued Dec. 16 for his arrest, stemming from an Oct. 26 shooting on the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue, where 17-year-old Clayton Tierney of Pittsburgh was found shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Tierney later died of his injuries.

Berry was denied bail and taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await a Jan. 12 preliminary hearing.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .