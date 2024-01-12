Pittsburgh man charged with homicide in connection to death of 5-day-old baby

A Pittsburgh man was arrested and charged with homicide in connection with a death of a 5-day-old baby last month.

The baby, later identified as Jah’Shawn O. Martin, was found unresponsive on Dec. 16 and taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Pittsburgh police, Shawn Martin, 30, was arrested without incident on a homicide warrant in Brookline Friday.

Martin is charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

