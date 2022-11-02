Pittsburgh man charged in North Side shooting that killed 3

Charges have been filed against a Pittsburgh man in connection with a North Side shooting that killed three people.

Jaylone Hines, 21, has been charged with criminal homicide in the deaths of Jacquelyn Mehalic, 33, and Betty Averytt, 59, innocent bystanders who were killed by gunfire Oct. 15 near the 300 block of Cedar Avenue as they waited for a bus.

John Hornezes was also killed that night. Two shooters opened fire outside his funeral fire last week, injuring six people.

According to police, Hornezes was one of the Oct. 15 shooters.

Hines was shot in the leg during the Oct. 15 altercation. He was listed in stable condition and was interviewed by police that night.

Investigators viewed surveillance footage from the area. They said it captures a gun battle between those involved.

Police mention a third gunman in court documents but so far, no charges have been filed.

Hines is also charged with aggravated assault, attempted homicide, conspiracy and person not to possess firearm.

He is in the Allegheny County Jail. Bail was denied.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.



