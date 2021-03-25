Pittsburgh man charged after Rostraver homeowner stopped break-in

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 24—A Pittsburgh man is accused of trying to break into a Rostraver home after police said he claimed to have used a "bad dose of laced marijuana," according to court papers.

A homeowner held LeBarron J. McCoy, 36, at gunpoint Friday until township police arrived. McCoy is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespass and related offenses.

Police were called to the Morbert Drive home at 5 a.m. for a reported break-in and found McCoy lying face down on the ground, according to court papers. A side door had been kicked in, police said.

The suspect gave police an incorrect first name and birth date, but authorities said they later learned his identity through a girlfriend. A small bag containing a white powder residue was seized from his pants pocket, police said.

McCoy requested paramedics for treatment from the drugs he claimed to have used, but refused to let Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services treat him. Police said in court papers that McCoy fought with officers for "an extended period of time" before being sedated and taken to a hospital after he threatened to harm himself.

He had not been arraigned on the charges as of Wednesday afternoon. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

McCoy is awaiting arraignment in two other cases, according to online court records. He was charged in June by Pittsburgh police with a drug offense and theft. A simple assault case was filed in 2016. He served an Allegheny County Jail sentence and probation in connection with a 2013 burglary and assault case filed by Pittsburgh police, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action

    A specialist London court will this week re-consider allowing an historic 14 billion pound ($19 billion) class action against Mastercard to proceed, which could entitle adults in Britain to about 300 pounds each if successful. Former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, who alleges that Mastercard overcharged more than 46 million people in Britain over nearly 16 years, hopes the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) will certify the case after the UK Supreme Court overruled objections to it proceeding in December. A two-day court hearing will kick off on Thursday and will determine the fate of Britain's first mass consumer claim -- and clarify the rules for a string of other competition class actions that have stalled in its wake.

  • NFT artwork by humanoid robot sells at auction for nearly $700,000

    A digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia was sold at auction on Thursday for $688,888 in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, have become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly $70 million. Sophia, who was unveiled in 2016, produced her art in collaboration with 31-year-old Italian digital artist Andrea Bonaceto, known for colourful portraits, some of which depict famous people, such as Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk.

  • Turkish women say their safety 'hanging in the balance' after treaty exit

    Beaten by her former boyfriend, Yagmur Denli found healing in her work treating animals and safety in the protection offered by an international treaty on women, once championed by Turkey and now abruptly abandoned by its president. Denli went to the police with pictures of her bruises and won a two-month restraining order against her abuser. While prosecutors looked into Denli's case, she said the restraining order was automatically renewed under the terms of a European convention on preventing violence against women and domestic abuse, known as the Istanbul Convention after the Turkish city where it was drafted in 2011.

  • Georgia WR Pickens needs knee surgery after practice injury

    ATHENS, Ga. (AP) In a potentially major blow to one of the nation's top teams, Georgia receiver George Pickens will require knee surgery after being injured during spring practice. A school statement said Pickens, projected as one of the nation's top receivers going into the 2021 season, sustained the injury to his right knee during a non-contact drill on Tuesday. An MRI confirmed damage to the anterior cruciate ligament.

  • A city in the San Francisco Bay Area is giving some families $500 per month for 18 months - no strings attached

    A trial of basic income in Oakland, California, will distribute monthly stipends of $500 to 600 low-income families.

  • Belize national team held at gunpoint while in Haiti for World Cup qualifier

    The team was eventually allowed to continue to its destination and is unharmed but shaken by the incident.

  • Pirates LHP Brault shut down, RHP Cederlind has Tommy John

    The Pittsburgh Pirates are shutting down left-handed starter Steven Brault for at least a month to address discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said it's likely Brault will be out for a minimum of 10 weeks. The team had expected Brault to be a part of a totally revamped starting rotation in 2021.

  • Crosby, Wilson hope for 'some clarity' from NHL on hits

    Sidney Crosby and Tom Wilson have found something they agree on after years spent battling on opposite sides of the Penguins-Capitals rivalry. Crosby, the longtime Pittsburgh captain, broached the topic of NHL players wanting to better understand the line between clean and dirty hits after teammate Brandon Tanev was given a major penalty for a hit on Boston's Jarred Tinordi that appeared to many to be legal. After serving a seven-game suspension for boarding, Wilson cited Crosby's comments when pointing out there's some confusion around the league.

  • Steelers re-sign Cassius Marsh

    Defensive end Cassius Marsh only played in one game for the Steelers in 2020, but he’ll have a chance to add to that total this year. The Steelers announced that they have re-signed Marsh on Wednesday. It’s a one-year deal and the team also formally announced their agreements with offensive lineman Joe Haeg and safety [more]

  • Robert Spillane re-signs with Steelers

    The Steelers tendered linebacker Robert Spillane as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this month and that didn’t leave Spillane with too many options about how to proceed this offseason. Spillane had the choice of signing the tender and playing for the Steelers in 2021 or playing for no one because the presence of the [more]

  • NFL Rumors: Washington shows interest N'Keal Harry trade with Patriots

    As rumblings of a potential N'Keal Harry trade persist, we're getting a better idea of who might be interested in the Patriots wide receiver -- and what New England may seek in return.

  • Boy Tries To Lie His Way Out Of Cupcake Trouble In Viral TikTok

    The evidence was all over his face.

  • NHL rumors: Sabres want 4 'first-round picks' for Jack Eichel

    The omnipresent Sabres-Eichel trade rumblings are only growing stronger as the raging tire fire in Buffalo continues to spread.

  • New York City Is No Longer a ‘Luxury Product’

    New York City, then-mayor Mike Bloomberg famously boasted in 2003, is a “luxury product.” It was then a plausible way to think about this famously high-priced city, where many things are terrible but many other things — theater, restaurants, museums, nightclubs, shopping — are the finest the world has to offer. The feel, the buzz, the action is addictive. Usually, anyway. These days NYC is about as buzzy as Ponca City, Okla., on a Sunday. New York will probably always draw the young and the gung-ho, interesting people looking to make their mark. And any city that has that going for it must be a force to be reckoned with. It will never settle for second-tier status. The big bets Facebook, Google, and Amazon have recently made on the city promise to bulk up its primary strength: dynamic people. Amazon used some pocket change to buy the old Lord & Taylor building — a grand Fifth Avenue edifice that epitomized the upper-middle-class ladies’ department store until the business was bankrupted by competition from companies like Amazon — in order to move 2,000 tech employees into it. It’s a classic instance of how New York grows on the ashes of its own history. The 2021 boom sure hasn’t hit yet, though. A year into the pandemic, New York City is no more threatened by coronavirus than the surrounding areas. Some three million of its citizens are already vaccinated, and nearly all of the most vulnerable people have had their chance to get a vaccine. Yet the city still feels badly wounded. Eerie, even. My Upper West Side apartment building, judging by the lobby traffic, appears to be two-thirds, or maybe even three-quarters, empty. Normally the place is bustling with college-educated professionals, exactly the kind of people who have lots of potential living options and are likely to be able to telecommute, and most of them are evidently doing exactly that. The city’s residential neighborhoods aren’t exactly abloom, but at least they’re alive. Even when indoor dining was verboten for nearly two months this winter, ruddy-cheeked New Yorkers simply shrugged, put on their finest skiwear, and dined al fresco in 30-degree weather as though nothing was amiss. Now that the weather has warmed up, sidewalk cafes are booming and half of indoor tables are eagerly being taken up. There are plenty of people on the streets and in the parks. Midtown is still dead, though foot traffic is no longer at an absolute nadir; the level is more like nadir-plus. The subway trains, even at rush hour, are closer to empty than full. Lots of businesses that cater to Midtown office workers, notably lunch places, closed last March and still haven’t reopened. Some percentage of office workers simply won’t be coming back. They’ve proven that they can still be productive away from the office, and companies that rent space in Midtown will therefore be rethinking this colossal expense. More firms are going to operate the way NR has done for years, with most work done remotely and a few generic workstations kept available for whichever employees show up on any given day. That will free up office space as leases run out, and tenants that couldn’t previously afford Midtown office space will flow in. But the process of refilling the prime Business District real estate will take years. Perhaps some older office buildings will follow the lead of the Financial District and convert their interiors to housing. The lack of Midtown workers, theater, and nightlife, combined with Bill de Blasio’s decision to fill up hotels with homeless people and shrug at sidewalk encampments and junk heaps until the New York Post calls attention to them, has created pockets of unease that evoke the creepy early 1990s, when some areas were effectively no-go zones after dark for those who felt vulnerable to muggings. Early one recent evening, 40th Street between Seventh and Eighth was a fright. One man was urinating in a doorway and others looked menacing. A sure sign that a block has become dangerous is when upscale, well-educated women avoid the place, and I didn’t see anyone around who fit that bill. On Eighth Avenue, there was a distinct aroma of human feces. On 9th Avenue and 39th Street, two squeegee men were running in and out of a small restaurant to get water, then harassing drivers. At an Italian restaurant nearby, my NR colleague Andrew Stuttaford and I got a table. Only one other table was in use, and the place closed early. At the time, thanks to one of Governor Cuomo’s many nonsensical edicts, restaurants were required to shut down at 10:00 p.m. (It has since been extended to 11:00 p.m., because as we all know, viruses typically strike at 11:01.) In this particular place, though, the neighborhood is so dismal that there would have been no need to stay open past 10:00. “Last year, you would have had to fight for a table here,” Andrew pointed out. The stretch between (deserted) Times Square and (deserted) Penn Station has predictably turned seedy and grimy. Street rubbish, always a problem even in New York’s best days, is more noticeable than usual. The ratio of productive people to loiterers is way off. New York City really only works when it draws sufficient numbers of the well-heeled, so that it becomes risky for anyone to dare a mugging. Dead streets are a mugger’s ideal. It’s unclear what the per capita crime rate is right now because it’s unclear how many people are actually living and working in Manhattan. Certainly there are far fewer commuters, far fewer tourists, and far fewer residents than there were 18 months ago. Until recently, I thought that New York City’s most pressing problem was the precarious fiscal situation it created with out-of-control spending, but thanks to a federal bailout, the city is flush again, and many endangered New York institutions are gratefully watching their coffers refill. The real problem today is that New York’s Cartier spending is giving people a Dollar Tree experience. It will be some time before anyone brags that this city is a “luxury product” again.

  • Ernie Reyes Jr. reflects on 30 years of 'TMNT 2: The Secret of the Ooze' and being an Asian American action hero

    The star of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze" and "Sidekicks" discusses his pioneering career as an Asian American action hero.

  • Newsom taps Rob Bonta as attorney general, and California braces for water cutbacks

    Plus: Zogg Fire sparks push for broader power shutoff criteria, and Danville named safest city in California

  • Clerk wins $150,000 on lottery ticket he bought at the Louisiana store where he works

    “I can’t believe it, what a blessing!”

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration