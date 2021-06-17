Pittsburgh man charged with touching 2 teen girls on Kennywood ride

Jun. 16—A Pittsburgh man was charged with touching two teenage girls' legs on a ride at Kennywood, following them after they told him "no," and then running from West Mifflin police when confronted, police said Wednesday.

Miguel Corio-Marcos, 22, faces nearly a dozen charges, including corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, resisting arrest, harassment and escape.

According to the criminal complaint against him, Corio-Marcos sat down next to a 15-year-old girl on the Aero 360 ride at the park on Tuesday and put his hand on her thigh and told her she was pretty.

The teen told police she asked him to move his hand multiple times and thought she might have to kick him, according to the complaint. Corio-Marcos eventually obliged, and the girl moved to sit next to her 14-year-old friend who was sitting in the row opposite her.

Corio-Marcos, too, switched seats and sat next to the 14-year-old, according to the complaint. He allegedly put his hand on her leg and told both they were pretty, at which point both girls said they yelled at him. Police said he eventually moved to a different section of the ride.

One of the teenagers took a photo of Corio-Marcos as they got off the ride, according to the complaint, and reported the incident to one's mother who in turn alerted a West Mifflin police officer patrolling the amusement park.

Kennywood public safety officers spotted Corio-Marcos headed toward the exit, police said, and he told them he'd lost his car key on one of the rides. The girls identified Corio-Marcos as the man who'd touched them, and police began to pat him down, according to the complaint.

Police wrote that Corio-Marcos tried to move during the pat down and then slipped away before officers could handcuff him. He took off through the entrance gate and hopped a guardrail into a parking lot before he slowed down and surrendered, according to the complaint.

Corios-Marcos remained in the Allegheny County Jail on Wednesday, unable to post $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.

Court records listed no attorney for him as of Wednesday afternoon.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@triblive.com or via Twitter .