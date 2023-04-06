Pittsburgh man faces charges in disturbance at restaurant downtown

Apr. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — A 42-year-old man was taken into custody on charges that he impersonated a federal officer and disturbed the peace at a local restaurant, the Traverse City Police Department reported.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a complaint that an intoxicated man had trespassed inside an establishment in the 200 block of State Street downtown, Capt. Matthew Richmond said.

The man claimed to be a federal officer and said that, if he pushed a button on his briefcase, it would detonate. Richmond said neither of those claims were true.

He was with an unidentified person, described in the report only as his "friend," and they were asking people for money. Richmond said one of the cooks at the restaurant recognized the man, who is from Pittsburgh, Pa., as someone who had been barred from another downtown eatery.

When the man was asked to leave, he refused and challenged three employees, allegedly assaulting them, police said.

The report did not specify the nature of the alleged assaults, but indicated that no one was injured in the confrontation.

The man was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail on suspicion of assault and trespassing, according to the report.

He had not been arraigned as of Wednesday morning.