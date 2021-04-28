Pittsburgh man faces federal firearms charges after Perry North warrant raid

Apr. 28—Pittsburgh police assisted federal agents over the weekend in serving a federal arrest warrant in the city's Perry North neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police SWAT joined U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives in executing the warrant for Oronde Shelton, 48, in the 200 block of Waldorf Street.

Following his arrest, police said multiple firearms were recovered during a search of the residence. Shelton faces a federal firearms violation as a felon in possession of ammunition.

Shelton was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Pittsburgh police said his arrest "takes a violent criminal off the streets."

Shelton has pleaded guilty or been convicted on multiple drug, weapons and driving-under-the-influence charges.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .