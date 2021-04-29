Pittsburgh man faces federal gun charges after SWAT search

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 29—A Homewood South man faces a federal detention hearing Friday after Pittsburgh police said they seized four guns from his home.

Dane Brooks, 52, was charged Wednesday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Pittsburgh police said the arrest came after members of the SWAT team executed a search warrant at the Cora Street residence. Police said they found multiple firearms and drugs suspected to be cocaine, ecstasy, oxycodone, heroin and marijuana. Brooks is not charged in connection with the drugs, according to federal court records.

A criminal complaint shows that police reported finding four guns in a bedroom Brooks identified as his — a handgun, an AK-47 pistol, a rifle and a revolver.

Authorities said he has two past felony convictions that prohibit him from possessing firearms. During an initial appearance Wednesday, Brooks was ordered temporarily held until the detention hearing. Prosecutors requested the detention hearing based on the firearms charge, according to court filings.

Brooks currently is on probation and house arrest in connection with weapons violations state police filed last year. He pleaded guilty on April 8 to weapons violations in Allegheny County court and was sentenced to two years of probation and 18 months under house arrest, according to online court records. He was ordered to pay $2,800 in fines and costs.

In 2005, Brooks pleaded guilty to a weapons violation and charges of receiving stolen property and marijuana possession filed by Pittsburgh police. He was sentenced to two years of probation, according to federal and online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

