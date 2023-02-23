Pittsburgh man facing several court cases arrested on outstanding warrants

A Pittsburgh man facing several court cases was arrested on outstanding bench warrants on Wednesday.

According to a news release, detectives learned this week that the suspect, Samuel Kirkland, 22, was located at an address on Greenpoint Circle in Uniontown.

Kirkland was wanted on two bench warrants related to a probation violation and direct criminal contempt. He also has two active cases in Allegheny County, one involving aggravated assault in McKeesport and the other involving gun charges in Pittsburgh.

Kirkland is also facing assault, theft and firearms charges in connection to an incident in Mercer County in January.

He was taken into custody without incident in Uniontown and taken to the Allegheny County jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

