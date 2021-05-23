Pittsburgh man fatally shot on Route 28 near Sharpsburg

Joe Napsha, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

May 23—A 22-year-old Pittsburgh man was killed early Saturday morning when the vehicle in which he was riding was hit by multiple gunshots along Route 28 near the Sharpsburg exit, state police at Kittanning said.

The victim, Shane Edwards, died at Pittsburgh hospital as a result of the wounds received during what police say they believe was an isolated incident at 2 a.m. The victim was found in a vehicle that stopped along the southbound exit for Sharpsburg, state police said.

Sharpsburg Police Chief Thomas Stelitano said the shooting did not occur in Sharpsburg and Etna police said it did not occur within their jurisdiction. Stelitano said his officers blocked ramps leading from the Highland Park Bridge to Route 28 to allow for an investigation into the shooting,

Another person inside the vehicle would not cooperate with police in the investigation, Stelitano said. The chief said he understands the shooting stemmed from some kind of dispute that occurred at Zone 28, an entertainment center at Harmarville.

State police did not say if Edwards was a passenger or driver of the vehicle

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Kinzinger: Kevin McCarthy has "failed to tell the truth" about the election

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) took aim on Sunday at the leadership of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the day before McCarthy's GOP predecessor hosts a fundraiser for the Illinois lawmaker. Why it matters: Kinzinger has been a prominent critic of Donald Trump and was one of 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach the former president. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who endorsed McCarthy as his successor in 2018, will headline the fundraiser for Kinzinger.What he's saying: "I do think that Kevin has failed to tell the truth to the Republicans and to the American people, and it pains me to say it and it's not like I enjoy standing up and saying this," Kinzinger said on Fox News Sunday. He added that the 74 million Americans who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump do so "because their leaders have not told them otherwise. The people they trust have either been silent or not told them the truth.""My party to this point has said things like it was hugs and kisses, it was ANTIFA and BLM — it was anything but what it was, which was a Trump-inspired insurrection on the Capitol and people deserve to hear the truth."Of note: Kinzinger, one of 35 House Republicans to vote in favor of establishing a bipartisan commission into the events of Jan. 6, also addressed Republican hesitancy to pursue a full investigation out of fear of the political ramifications in the mid-term elections, noting that insurrection will play a role in the 2022 races "anyway.""I think it'll go to 2022 and we’ll look like we're just sitting here denying reality and facts," Kinzinger said.If the commission fails, he warned, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) could run a "select committee" and drag the issue into 2024. Go deeper: Backers of Adam Kinzinger launch group to boost his politicsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Indian Olympic medallist Kumar arrested over death of fellow wrestler

    Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a fellow Indian wrestler, Delhi police said. Both Kumar and a second man detained over the same offence later appeared in court, a Delhi Police spokesman added, without giving details of potential charges. Kumar denied any wrongdoing in a plea for anticipatory bail he sent to a Delhi court last week, which was dismissed.

  • ‘I really don’t want to be here’: Jon Rahm’s take on interview after third round of PGA Championship

    Jon Rahm spoke to media after the third round of the PGA Championship, and he didn't sugar-coat his frustrations.

  • Police release bodycam of Black man's deadly arrest

    ***EDIT CONTAINS DISTRESSING IMAGES AND INSTANCES OF PROFANITY***Disturbing video of a fatal 2019 arrest of a Black man by police in Louisiana was released late-Friday by authorities.Police bodycam footage shows Louisiana state troopers punching 49-year-old Ronald Greene following a high-speed auto chase, in what turned out to be a lethal traffic stop for the Black man. State troopers dragged Greene across the ground by his shackled feet and stunned him with tasers, even though he was already subdued.Police said Greene, of West Monroe, Louisiana died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.Two state troopers were notified that they would be fired.State Trooper DaKota Moss is already involved in another excessive use of force case.Master Trooper Chris Hollingworth was notified of the department's intent to terminate him, but he died in a 2020 car crash.A third trooper involved, Kory York, was suspended for just 50 hours and is back on active duty.The case is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.The release of the video comes on the eve of the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a summer of civil unrest over repeated deaths of Black men and women in police custody.

  • The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

    "As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow'," Joanna Cloonan told ABC's Good Morning America.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Trump’s internet influence drops to five-year low as much-promoted blog falls flat, report says

    Mentions of Donald Trump on social media have gone down 95 per cent since January, to their lowest point since 2016

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Prince Harry says he turned to alcohol and drugs to 'mask' his mental-health struggles during a 'nightmare time' in his life

    On the Apple+ series "The Me You Can't See," he told Oprah about the time in his life where he drank and used drugs after Princess Diana's death.

  • Dua Lipa responds to advertisement in New York Times attacking her and Hadid sisters for activism on Israel-Palestine

    Singer said World Values Network were “shamelessly using her name to advance their ugly campaign” on Twitter

  • Heartbroken family request information from public over shooting of young boy

    Grieving family ask for people to come forward with information about people who shot six year old boy dead in an ‘isolated road rage incident’

  • The Latest: Koepka moves in front at PGA Championship

    It took just one hole for Brooks Koepka to take the lead away from Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship. Koepka rolled in a 13-footer for birdie to move to 7-under par while Mickelson made bogey after driving in the rough and leaving his approach some 45 feet from the cup. The 50-year-old Mickelson is attempting to become the oldest player to win one of golf's four major titles.

  • Liberty Steel in £18m loan breach with Metro Bank

    The Newport steelworks owner broke the terms of the loan two years ago.

  • Phil being Phil: Mickelson shares lead in PGA Championship

    The short jab with his left fist to celebrate birdies and even a few pars. Phil Mickelson at times looked to be about the only one having fun Friday in a PGA Championship that has become the ultimate test without being extreme. The 50-year-old Mickelson looked like the Mickelson of old on another windswept grind around the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, running off five birdies over his last eight holes, the last one giving him a 3-under 69 and a share of the lead.

  • Monica Lewinksy makes emoji joke about Clinton affair

    ‘Leaning in to her past with a nod and a wink is the icing on the cake’

  • Apple v Epic: Tim Cook appears on the stand in Epic legal row

    Apple's boss Tim Cook appears on the witness stand in the high-profile legal row with Epic Games.

  • Covid: Restaurants get creative in bid to plug staff shortage

    Gift cards and bonuses are being used to fill vacancies as the hospitality sector emerges from lockdown.

  • Sarah Palin attacks Martin Bashir’s ‘unethical’ reporting after Diana interview revelations

    Martin Bashir called the former governor of Alaska a ‘world class idiot’ in 2013

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • Mejía hits grand slam in 12th, Rays beat Blue Jays 9-7

    Francisco Mejía hit a grand slam in the 12th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their eighth consecutive game by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 on Friday night. After Jeremy Beasley (0-1) intentionally walked Joey Wendle to load the bases, Mejía drove the next pitch over the right-field wall. “It was a pretty special moment,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said.