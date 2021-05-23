Pittsburgh man fatally shot on Route 28 near Sharpsburg

May 23—A 22-year-old Pittsburgh man was killed early Saturday morning when the vehicle in which he was riding was hit by multiple gunshots along Route 28 near the Sharpsburg exit, state police at Kittanning said.

The victim, Shane Edwards, died at Pittsburgh hospital as a result of the wounds received during what police say they believe was an isolated incident at 2 a.m. The victim was found in a vehicle that stopped along the southbound exit for Sharpsburg, state police said.

Sharpsburg Police Chief Thomas Stelitano said the shooting did not occur in Sharpsburg and Etna police said it did not occur within their jurisdiction. Stelitano said his officers blocked ramps leading from the Highland Park Bridge to Route 28 to allow for an investigation into the shooting,

Another person inside the vehicle would not cooperate with police in the investigation, Stelitano said. The chief said he understands the shooting stemmed from some kind of dispute that occurred at Zone 28, an entertainment center at Harmarville.

State police did not say if Edwards was a passenger or driver of the vehicle

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .