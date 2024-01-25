Pittsburgh man federally charged with cyberstalking ex-girlfriend

A Pittsburgh man was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Thursday.

Daniel Marsico, 37, is accused of harassing, threatening and intimating his ex-girlfriend online and in-person, and through text messages and phone calls, over the course of three and a half years, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges that after their relationship ended in 2020, Marsico messaged his ex-girlfriend persistently, even after she obtained a Protection from Abuse Order and he was arrested. Authorities say that Marisco not only threatened her but also her employer and others in her life.

Court documents say that Marsico also created fake social media accounts in the victim’s name using “surreptitious, lewd and embarrassing images.”

In addition, over the three years, the indictment alleges that Marsico assaulted the victim’s ex-boyfriend, came to the victim’s home multiple times, once kicking her door in and surveilled her home.

Once the victim contacted police, authorities say that Marisco escalated his threats and asserted that he would never be convicted of stalking her.

The indictment alleges that his actions put the victim in “reasonable fear of death and serious bodily injury” and caused her “substantial emotional distress.”

The FBI and the Scott Township Police Department were the leading investigators in the case.

