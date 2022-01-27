Pittsburgh man gets 10 years in federal prison for distributing child porn

Jan. 26—A Pittsburgh man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in a federal prison for distributing child pornography.

George Goodwin, 50, of North Point Breeze, was ordered to spend five years on supervised release after the prison sentence.

Federal prosecutors said Goodwin used the social networking site MeWe to distribute videos of child pornography in 2020.

Law enforcement learned of the distribution and found a large collection of child pornography during a search warrant at his house and on his phone, according to prosecutors. Investigators said the collection contained thousands of images and depicted abusive behavior. Goodwin also used online chats to distribute the videos, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty in May.

Goodwin was using methamphetamine at the time of the offenses and has several serious and terminal medical conditions, his attorney Jennifer Popovich wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

"George Goodwin is remorseful for his conduct and regrets the harm he has caused others," his attorney wrote. "Like most people with addictions, he was ashamed of what he was doing."

Prosecutors called it a serious offense in a sentencing memorandum and argued for a firm punishment.

"The defendant's collection of child pornography in this case was enormous and disturbing," according to the filing. "It included young toddlers and young children engaged in explicit and graphic sexual acts with adults, some of which undoubtedly resulted in physical pain to the children."

Goodwin was ordered to pay $19,000 in restitution to five victims. He was ordered to forfeit three cellphones and a computer.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .