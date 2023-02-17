Pittsburgh man gets 25 years in federal prison after FBI sting when he arranged for sex with minor

A Pittsburgh man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Edward McNutt, 58, who allegedly thought he was making arrangements with the parent of a young girl to have sex with her, pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography in October.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FBI sting: Pittsburgh man who thought he was arranging to have sex with young girl pleads guilty

McNutt was actually talking to undercover FBI agents when he booked a Waterfront hotel room to engage in sex with the girl and provided $400 for travel expenses to Pittsburgh, according to the Department of Justice.

McNutt sent images and a video depicting child sexual abuse to the undercover agent, according to the report. When he was arrested, McNutt also had a cell phone that contained videos of minors engaging in sexual activity.

At the time of his arrest, McNutt was on probation for a 2012 conviction for the aggravated indecent assault of a child.

