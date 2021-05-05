Pittsburgh man guilty of sharing child sex abuse videos online

May 5—A Pittsburgh-area man nabbed by the FBI pleaded guilty to distributing videos of child sex abuse and exploitation, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

George Goodwin, 49, is serving home detention pending his sentencing hearing after paying a $50,000 bond, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Ranjan scheduled Goodwin's sentencing for Sept. 7.

According to Goodwin's guilty plea, Goodwin participated in a March 8, 2020 online chat during which he shared two videos depicting "prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts with adults," court records show.

Multiple search warrants led to the discovery of Goodwin's "large collection of child pornography, including videos that depicted sadistic and masochistic abuse of prepubescent children," prosecutors said.

According to Kaufman, federal sentencing guidelines allow for a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee J. Karl prosecuted the case with help from FBI investigators.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@triblive.com or via Twitter .