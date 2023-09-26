Pittsburgh man hit neighbor with car after argument, police say

A Pittsburgh man was arrested Monday for hitting his neighbor with his car after an argument.

Kevin Garth, 53, is facing a list of charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, failing to stop and render aid and harassment.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Bristol Street Monday afternoon for a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

They spoke with the victim, who said Garth ran him over with his vehicle twice after an argument over a woman.

The victim had a large cut on his arm, according to police. He was taken by ambulance in stable condition to a local hospital.

The vehicle was at the scene but Garth was not, according to court documents.

Witnesses told officers they saw Garth hit the victim with his car several times. Two children were in the immediate vicinity of Garth’s vehicle and a fence and curb were damaged, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers found Garth at his home. He told officers the victim began damaging his vehicle and it was time to get home and the victim got in his way, according to the complaint. When officers asked why he left the scene of an accident, Garth allegedly said he was only concerned about his vehicle and had to get home.

He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail, bail denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

InTown Suites in Ross Township evacuated due to pesticide exposure Steelers’ plane from Las Vegas forced to make emergency landing in Kansas City David McCallum, ‘Man from U.N.C.L.E.,’ ‘NCIS’ actor, dead at 90 VIDEO: DA’s office expands probe into contracts between City of Pittsburgh, Matrix Consulting Group DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts