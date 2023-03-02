Pittsburgh man killed in Marshall Township motorcycle crash

A Pittsburgh man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon in Marshall Township.

Jason Huntermark, 25, crashed in the 400 block of Mingo Road, Wexford, around 1:40 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

He died at the scene.

No other information was released.

