Pittsburgh man on Megan’s Law registry charged for allegedly sexually assaulting girl

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Pittsburgh man accused of sexually assaulting a girl from the time she was 8 to 12 years old.

Raimie Nater, 46, is on the Megan’s Law registry for out-of-state convictions of rape and abuse of a child. One is from 1995 and the other is from 2002.

According to police documents, he was arrested six times from 2015 to 2022 for failing to comply with registration requirements.

Nater is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

