Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to new charges in fatal 1995 fire sentenced to no further penalty

A Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to new charges in a 1995 fire that killed three firefighters won’t serve any more time in prison.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Gregory Brown, 44, pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property by fire resulting in death after serving 20 years for his previous arson conviction. He was sentenced on Wednesday to no further penalty.

Brown’s first conviction was vacated in 2016.

Information in court said that Brown, who was 17 at the time, set fire to the residential rental home located at 8361 Bricelyn St. in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood on Feb. 14, 1995.

The fire resulted in the deaths of Pittsburgh firefighters Thomas Brooks, Patricia Conroy and Marc Kolenda.

Capt. Thomas Brooks, Patricia Conroy and Marc Kolenda, Firefighters killed in the line of duty during East Hills fire, Feb. 14, 1995

“Captain Thomas Brooks, and firefighters Patricia Conroy and Marc Kolenda were dedicated public servants with families and friends who loved them. In 1995, these dedicated public servants died in the line of duty,” said U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. “Today, defendant Gregory Brown acknowledged under oath that the evidence as described in court establishes his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and is sufficient to secure his conviction. A conviction and waiver of appellate rights is important in securing justice for these public servants and their families and holds Gregory Brown responsible forever in the eyes of the law.”

“Arson is a very serious and violent crime, and, in this case, resulted in the tragic deaths of three Pittsburgh firefighters. ATF and our experts will continue to work closely with our state and local partners to investigate these violent acts of arson and make sure those responsible are held accountable for their actions. I would like to commend the work of all the investigators and prosecutors in this case since this incident occurred,” said Matthew Varisco, special agent in charge of ATF’s Philadelphia field division.

The six-member family that lived in the rented home escaped the fire without any injuries.

