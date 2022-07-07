Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl that killed 2 people sentenced to 35-70 years

A Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to selling pure fentanyl stamp bags that killed two people was sentenced in court today. Judge Valerie Costanza sentenced William Greene to 35 to 70 years. Greene was charged with felony “drug delivery resulting in death” for the deaths of 26-year-old Megan Peacock and 29-year-old David Chappel three years ago.

“I just wanted to get justice for my son. I want him to know one day my grandchildren will be adult men and I want them to know who killed their dad. He did and he didn’t care,” said June Chappel.

Prosecutor Rachel Wheeler argued that Greene was money-hungry, motivated by greed. She said he drove from Pittsburgh to Washington and was the head of a pyramid of drug dealers. Wheeler said Greene continued to sell even after his stamp bags killed two people. She said during jury selection she noticed money bags tattooed on his hands.

“He had money bags stamped on his hands. Essentially, he was just making money off other people’s weaknesses and addictions, and he was using his middlemen and runners, and, of course, the addicts and victims that died in these two cases,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said she’s happy with the sentence.

“This will send a message to the individuals selling in our community and taking the lives of the community members ... this is

unacceptable. We will do everything in our power to track you down, charge you and hopefully get these kind of sentences in the future.”

Greene spoke in court and apologized to the families, saying he accepts full responsibility. He said he lies in bed and can’t sleep at night, thinking of regret. He also apologized to the police and district attorney’s office for his actions. He said he’s been taking time to reflect and gives good advice to inmates in the jail, hoping they don’t make the same mistakes.

June said she is not sure about forgiveness yet.

Wheeler said she’s hopeful this sentence stops other drug dealers.

“There’s no amount of time that is going to return these victims to their families, but we really hope it prevents other families from having to go through this in the future.”

After the hearing, Greene spoke aloud, asking the judge if she gave him 35 years. Costanzo replied, “No, I gave you 35 to 70.”

