Pittsburgh man pleads guilty in federal court to setting unmarked police car on fire during protest

A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court to setting an unmarked police car on fire following a protest downtown in May 2020 over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Devin Montgomery, 27, was ordered to serve four years in prison plus three years of supervised release on Monday.

Police posted several pictures of Montgomery on social media, showing the Antonio Brown jersey he was wearing during the rioting that broke out following a peaceful protest on May 30.

Officials with Pittsburgh Public Safety said 60 businesses and properties in downtown areas were damaged by looters and rioters, including hotels, restaurants and small businesses. More than 40 people were arrested.

Police also obtained surveillance video of Montgomery and another person using rocks to break into Dollar Bank that day.

Montgomery was also ordered to pay restitution to cover the cost of the vehicle that was destroyed.

