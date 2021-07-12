Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to gun charge linked to heroin/fentanyl ring

Jul. 12—A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty to using a gun to further a drug trafficking crime as part of a 2019 bust that nabbed more than three dozen suspects linked to a heroin and fentanyl ring, federal prosecutors said.

Jaimone Robinson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of using a gun to further a drug trafficking crime, according to acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.

Robinson was among 40 defendants charged in the indictment of the broader investigma took involving Pittsburgh police in January 2019.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for not less than five years and not more than life in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carolyn J. Bloch is prosecuting the case.

The FBI led the investigation with help from the Bureau of Alcohol Firearms and Explosives and Allegheny County Police, along with county sheriff's and probation officials. Police from Pittsburgh, Wilkinsburg, Green Tree, Mt. Oliver, New York City and Yonkers also assisted in the case.

U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV scheduled Robinson's sentencing hearing for Oct. 21.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.