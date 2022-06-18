Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to shooting a federal agent and trafficking cocaine

A Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty to shooting a federal agent and trafficking cocaine.

46-year-old Dion Williams made the plea deal while in court today.

Williams’ arrest was the result of a federal investigation into drug trafficking activity in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood.

Agents executed a search warrant after intercepting a phone conversation between Williams and another person where they were talking about a drug deal involving cocaine.

In June, 2020, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) went to Williams’ house on Marion Street to begin the search. After arriving, they announced themselves and then attempted to ram open the door. After the door was open, it was quickly shut again.

Officials said that when they opened the door a second time, Williams shot an agent in the shoulder. He is then believed to have disassembled the firearm and hid under the basement stairs.

Williams was taken into custody shortly after, and the pieces of the gun were found. The agent who was shot was taken to the hospital and was not permanently injured.

Williams will be sentenced on Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m. The law provides for a total sentence of not less than 10 years up to life in prison, a fine of $8,500,000, or both.

