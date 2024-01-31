Pittsburgh man pleads guilty for trying to export handguns to Haiti

A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charged of conspiring to violate federal export laws.

The Department of Justice said Derby Clerfe, 44, bought nine handguns and gave them to another person to export to Haiti. Export information required by federal law was not filled out.

Clerfe faces a maximum of five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

Clerfe’s sentencing is scheduled for May 30.

