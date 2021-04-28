Pittsburgh man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for child porn possession

Apr. 28—A Pittsburgh man who plead guilty to possession of child pornography was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.

Krent Jeffrey Haight, 48, of Mt. Washington is expected to spend the next decade behind bars after the sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Cathy Bisson.

Haight admitted guilt in federal court in December.

Authorities said he possessed about 1,500 images and videos on a computer depicting the sexual exploitation minors, some younger than 12 years old, in November 2018.

The files were found on electronic devices seized by federal agents during the execution of a search warrant at Haight's residence.

Authorities said Haight had two prior convictions for sex offenses including possession of child porn. He's a registered sex offender.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .