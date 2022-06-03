Pittsburgh man sentenced to 15 years for sex trafficking operation in Moon Township

PITTSBURGH –After pleading guilty to charges of sex trafficking earlier this year, a man from Pittsburgh will face 15 years in prison for his crimes.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday that they have sentenced Anthony Juskowich, 23, to 15 years in federal prison for coercing and forcing his victim into prostitution around the Pittsburgh area. Federal prosecutors report that his operation took place across Moon Township, where he was linked to over two dozen hotel reservations.

According to court documents, Juskowich's operation began when he groomed a woman from Alabama in December 2019. Prosecutors say that his operation failed after several attempts in the South, with evidence linking him to several attempts in Georgia, before he moved to Oakland and convinced the woman to begin operating in the Pittsburgh area.

Juskowich was arrested after an undercover operation took place in Moon Township in May 2021. Officers found an online listing for $60 dates with a "beautiful southern belle," which they used to schedule a meeting with the woman on May 14.

Later that day, officers pulled over Juskowich's car for an outstanding warrant. After identifying the female in the passenger seat, officers said Juskowich told officers the woman was his girlfriend. He would later admit to these officers that she was having sex with men for money.

Reports indicate Juskowich frequently used threats, force and coercion to compel the woman to meet with sex customers around the area. Prosecutors also said that he was able to control her while he was in jail.

The investigation into the sex trafficking operation involved the FBI, Pittsburgh police agencies and the Moon Township Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Pittsburgh man sentenced to 15 years for sex trafficking in Moon Township