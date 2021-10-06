Pittsburgh man sentenced in drug charges, New Kensington woman's OD death

Oct. 6—A Pittsburgh man was sentenced Tuesday to three to eight years in prison in connection with three drug cases, including a New Kensington woman's overdose death.

Tre-Ron Arnez Jackson, 28, pleaded guilty to five drug counts and a reckless endangerment charge, averting a trial set to begin this week in one of the three cases.

The first case stemmed from a Feb. 26, 2018, arrest in New Kensington. While free on bond in that case, charges were filed in connection with the overdose death of Shanelle Waugh, 40, on Feb. 13, 2018, but Jackson eluded capture for two years.

He was arrested in August 2020 when North Huntingdon police picked him up on drug charges stemming from a Route 30 traffic stop, according to court papers.

Several drug-related counts and a drug delivery resulting in death charge against him were dismissed. Jackson was credited with time served from August 2020.

He was among three men accused of selling and delivering drugs to Waugh. Police said the drugs contained heroin and fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that has contributed to an explosion of drug overdose deaths in the region for several years.

In Waugh's bedroom, investigators said they found stamp bags marked "Gorilla Glue" in red ink. About two weeks later, police arrested Jackson in New Kensington and found him in possession of 93 stamp bags with the same marking, according to court papers. Jackson told police he learned from one of his co-defendants that Waugh died after using drugs he sold.

North Huntingdon police on patrol Aug. 29, 2020, near the Huntingdon Inn Motel said they spotted a drug deal and pulled over a vehicle for an expired inspection sticker. During a search, police said they found a brick of heroin in Jackson's pocket and $1,800, according to court papers.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .