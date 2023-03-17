Pittsburgh man sentenced to federal prison for possession of child sex abuse materials

A Pittsburgh man was sentenced in federal court to 63 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised released on possession of material depicting sexual exploitation of a minor.

A search warrant was executed at 22-year-old Desair McCray’s residence in March 2020, according to a Department of Justice report, after an undercover law enforcement officer received links created by someone associated with address. Investigators found 200 video files and 23 images containing child sexual abuse on McCray’s iPad and phone.

McCray also admitted to law enforcement that he sent links containing child sexual abuse material to others online, according to the report.

