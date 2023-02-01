Pittsburgh man sentenced to prison for leading heroin trafficking ring

A Pittsburgh man will serve nearly a decade behind bars for his role as the leader of a heroin trafficking ring.

According to the Department of Justice, Martise Smith, 30, was convicted for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin between June and Dec. 2019.

Officials said a wiretrap investigation in Aug. 2019 intercepted Smith communicating with his codefendant about selling the drug, as well as getting it, its prices and its purity.

Surveillance showed Smith meeting up with his codefendant to “conduct heroin transactions.”

The Department of Justice also said Smith has a criminal history, although it wasn’t specified what the history involves.

Smith was sentenced to 114 months in jail with four years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.

